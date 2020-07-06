|
08:36
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20
Launch of Ofek 16: 'Allows us to look at any place in Middle East'
Shlomi Sodri of the aerospace industry points out that the Ofek 16 spy satellite will strengthen Israel's strategic capabilities and military intelligence.
"The satellites allow us to look at anywhere in the Middle East and beyond. Ofek 16 is the most advanced electro-optic observation satellite of its kind. It incorporates breakthrough blue-and-white technologies that enhance our strategic intelligence capability as a country."
