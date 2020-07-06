Islamic Jihad sets conditions for Palestinian reconciliation

Sa’id Nakhala, a senior leader of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, said on Sunday that a removal of all the punitive measures taken by the Palestinian Authority against the Gaza Strip is a precondition for reconciliation in the Palestinian Arab arena.

In an interview with the Hamas-affiliated website Al-Risala, Nakhala said that the starting of a new chapter in relations between the Fatah movement and the Islamic organizations requires the PA to change its policy towards the Gaza Strip.