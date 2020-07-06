|
05:43
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20
PA building international coalition to block sovereignty
The Palestinian Authority (PA) said on Sunday that it is seeking to build an international coalition to block Israel’s plan to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria through diplomatic efforts worldwide, the Xinhua news agency reports.
Saeb Erekat, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said the PA has been mobilizing efforts with several countries within the UN General Assembly in order to establish an international coalition against the Israeli plan.
