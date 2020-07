05:10 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Mexico reports 523 new coronavirus deaths Mexico reported 523 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday, bringing its tally to 30,366. The health ministry also reported 6,914 new infections and a total of 252,165 confirmed cases. ► ◄ Last Briefs