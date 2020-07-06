Suspended sentence to German man who attacked Jew

A 24-year-old man has been sentenced by a court in Freiburg, Germany, to a six-month suspended sentence after being convicted of a hate crime.

The indictment states that the man entered a gym about a year and a half ago, came up to a 18-year-old boy, mocked him, threw his kippah to the ground and also stepped on it.

The judge convicted him of incitement to hatred and injury and ordered him, in addition to the suspended sentence, to pay the victim a €3,000 fine.