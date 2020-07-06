|
03:49
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20
Iran: We built underground 'missile cities' along Gulf coastline
Tehran has built underground “missile cities” along the Gulf coastline, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy chief said on Sunday, according to Reuters.
“Iran has established underground onshore and offshore missile cities all along the coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that would be a nightmare for Iran’s enemies,” Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri was quoted as having told the Sobh-e Sadeq weekly.
