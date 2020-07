01:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Report: Rocket fired toward Baghdad International Airport The Al-Arabiya network reported on Sunday night that a Katyusha rocket was fired toward Baghdad International Airport. According to the report, the rocket landed near the VIP hall. No injuries have been reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs