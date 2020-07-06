|
News BriefsTamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20
Vacation days reduced for combat unit soldiers
At the end of a situational assessment by the General Staff carried out Sunday evening, Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi decided to reduce home visits for combat unit soldiers to once every 21 days. The order is to go into effect Thursday.
According to data provided by the IDF's medical corps, 208 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, with all the patients in light condition. Approximately 5,000 additional soldiers have been quarantined.
