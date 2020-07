23:48 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 13, 5780 , 05/07/20 Tamuz 13, 5780 , 05/07/20 Gafni: If yeshivas are closed, I will recommend leaving the coalition MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism), chairman of the Knesset Finance Committee, said on Sunday evening that if the government decides to shut down the yeshivas due to the surge in cases of coronavirus, he will recommend to UTJ’s rabbis that the party leave the coalition. ► ◄ Last Briefs