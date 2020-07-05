Bolton dismisses Trump claim that he wasn't given intelligence reports

Speaking on "Face the Nation," former National Security Adviser John Bolton dismissed US President Donald Trump's claims that he wasn't briefed about intelligence suggesting that Russia commissioned Taliban-linked fighters to kill US soldiers, The Guardian reports.

"All intelligence is distributed along the spectrum of uncertainty," Bolton said. "And this intelligence ... by the administration’s own admission, was deemed credible enough to give to our allies. So the notion that you only give the really completely 100% verified intelligence to the president would mean you give him almost nothing. And that’s just not the way the system works."

Former National Security Adviser to President Obama, Susan Rice, echoed Bolton's sentiments, telling NBC that, "I don’t buy this story that he was never briefed ... When the information first came to light in 2019, my successor, John Bolton, would have walked straight into the Oval Office, as I would have, and informed the president of this intelligence."