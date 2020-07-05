|
Baltimore's Columbus statue tossed into the water
A statue of Christopher Columbus that stood in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor has been dragged off its pedestal and thrown into the water, the Washington Post reports. The incident was captured on video and published on social media.
City police confirmed reports circulating on Twitter: “The Baltimore Police Department is aware of the incident,” a spokesman said.
The marble statue was dedicated in 1984 by former mayor William Donald Schaefer.
