22:50 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 13, 5780 , 05/07/20 Tamuz 13, 5780 , 05/07/20 Coronavirus death toll rises to 331 Read more 548 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with a total of 11,540 total active cases of the virus, including 333 patients in the hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs