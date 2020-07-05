UK consortium concludes emergency ventilator production

A British consortium comprising aerospace, automobile, and engineering companies that cooperated to build ventilators for the UK government has announced that its project is drawing to a close, The Guardian reports.

Companies including Ford, McLaren, Rolls-Royce, and Airbus collaborated to produce more than 13,000 ventilators, more than doubling the existing NHS stock. They operated on a not-for-profit basis.

At the beginning of the pandemic, widespread fears that the NHS would run out of ventilators caused panic, but in the end, everyone who needed access to a ventilator had one, and scare estimates that 30,000 machines would be needed proved to be way out of proportion.