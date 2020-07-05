'If Gantz interferes with handling of crisis, we'll go to elections'

Former Communications Minister Ayoub Kara (Likud) has responded to a report on Channel 13 News stating that sources close to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu have alleged the Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz is interfering with the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

"The lives of Israeli citizens are more important that the stability of the government," Kara said. "If Benny Gantz is indeed disturbing the Prime Minister in his handling of the crisis, then there is no other option than to dismantle the government and head to elections, and meanwhile, to revert to a transitional format for the government, led by Netanyahu, just as we had during the first wave of the virus."