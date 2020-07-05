US Embassy in Riyadh orders non-essential staffers home

As the number of Covid-19 cases surges in Saudi Arabia, dozens of US diplomats are leaving the country, Al Jazeera reports.

The surge in cases follows the reopening of the economy, testifying to the government's failure in curbing the epidemic.

According to the Wall Street Journal, at least 30 staff members at the US Embassy in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, have contracted the coronavirus. Many more staffers are expected to leave in coming days.