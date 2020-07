20:32 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 13, 5780 , 05/07/20 Tamuz 13, 5780 , 05/07/20 Mayor of Yehud contracts Covid-19 The Mayor of Yehud, Yaelah Maklis, has tested positive for Covid-19. Everyone who came into contact with her in recent days has been ordered into isolation. ► ◄ Last Briefs