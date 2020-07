20:28 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 13, 5780 , 05/07/20 Tamuz 13, 5780 , 05/07/20 Health Minister to appoint director of coronavirus testing According to a report in Channel 12 News, in a few days' time, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein will appoint an administrator to manage the country's coronavirus testing apparatus and oversee epidemiological investigations. ► ◄ Last Briefs