Republican Convention next month in doubt due to uptick in virus cases

Stephen Hahn, a top health official in the Trump administration has said that it is too early to tell whether or not the Republican National Convention will be able to go ahead next month, The Guardian reports.

The Convention is set to be held in Jacksonville, Florida, but the state is currently reporting record numbers of Covid-19 cases.

"We'll have to see how this unfolds in Florida and elsewhere around the country," Hahn said, noting that the situation was a "serious problem," and refusing to comment on President Donald Trump's assertion that 99% of cases were "harmless."