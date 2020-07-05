3,000 Melbourne residents in home lockdown for 5 days

Three thousand people, mostly immigrants from Sudan, have been placed in strict lockdown in Melbourne, Australia, The Guardian reports.

The residents of nine public housing towers have been ordered to remain in their homes for five days, with hundreds of police enforcing the order.

One resident noted: "What we need is more testing, lots of testing, but not lockdowns. Yesterday they sent 500 police. Why ... the police, but no medical help? This is not a police issue. Why didn’t they send us 500 nurses?"