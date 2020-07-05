MK Shir: Treasury must give immediate aid to event hall owners

MK Michal Shir (Likud) has called on the Treasury to advance immediate support for owners of events halls, in the wake of new regulations cutting the size of events and requiring many to be held in open areas.

"150,000 people are about to be laid off," she said. "An entire sector is on the verge of total collapse. We don't have to wait until Wednesday to do what we already know today has to be done - what should have been done, in fact, months ago. We should be funneling immediate aid to this sector which is in crisis, without hesitating another moment."