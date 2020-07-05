|
18:55
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 13, 5780 , 05/07/20
MK Liberman congratulates Ishmael Khaldi on ambassadorial appointment
Head of the Yisrael Beytenu party, MK Avigdor Liberman, has congratulated Ishmael Khaldi, a resident of Khawaled in the Lower Galilee, who was appointed today as Israel's ambassador to Eritrea.
"Khaldi once served as my personal adviser, when I was Foreign Minister," Liberman said. "He is known as an Israeli patriot who does his utmost to promote the interests of the State of Israel in the world."
