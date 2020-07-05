Ministerial committee approves draft law to monitor pay differentials

The ministerial committee for legislation has approved a draft regulation submitted by MK Hava-Etty Atia (Likud) that will enable progress to be made toward equality in pay rates between men and women.

The draft proposal will enshrine in law the obligation of employers to collect data and report on wage differentials. Large businesses employing more than 100 workers will be obligated to publish these figures in annual reports, in accordance with guidelines yet to be formulated.