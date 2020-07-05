|
16:37
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 13, 5780 , 05/07/20
Masked robbers attack currency exchange in Kafr Manda
Masked robbers have attacked a currency exchange business in Kafr Manda. The suspects threatened the business owner and forced him to give them a large sum of money before making their escape.
Police were called to the scene and set up checkpoints and began an extensive search to locate suspects. Detectives have been collecting evidence from the scene and have opened an investigation.
