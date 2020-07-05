Jewish Agency head Herzog congratulates gov't for Diaspora blueprint

Head of the Jewish Agency, Yitzhak Herzog, has congratulated the government on its new strategic plan to "guarantee the future of the Jewish People in the Diaspora."

"I offer my congratulations to the Diaspora Affairs Minister, Omer Yankelevich, for this decision of the government to change the paradigm of the relationship between Israel and the Diaspora, extending a helping hand to Jews abroad at this difficult time. The Jewish Agency, as the global platform for the Jewish People, perceives this natural partnership between the Israeli government and Jews worldwide, and we are ready and willing to do anything we can to help."