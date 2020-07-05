Social workers going on open-ended strike from tomorrow

From tomorrow, social workers will be going on strike for an undetermined period of time, affecting services in the Welfare Ministry, Education and Health Ministries, local governments, Social Services, prisoner rehabilitation, legal assistance, and more.

Chairman of the Union of Social Worker Inbal Hermoni stated: "We are being cruelly and violently attacked, and no one is coming to our defense. We are supposed to somehow cover our expenses with the pitiful salaries we are paid, and we work under insane pressure. 1000 vacancies for social workers are going unfilled because no one is interested in the job due to the overwork, the violence, and the pathetic wage scale.

"An entire sector is being neglected, dried up, exhausted. Finance Ministry officials just want to break social services and shut them down. With no other option available to us, we are being forced to go on strike from tomorrow, for the largest strike of social services ever in the country."