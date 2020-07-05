Israeli gov't approves strategic plan for future of Diaspora Jewry

For the first time, the Israeli government has approved a strategic plan to secure the future of the Jewish people in the Diaspora.

Professionals from the Diaspora Affairs Ministry have formulated a broad strategic plan focused around six main areas including education, technology and innovation, and identifying common goals.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich (Blue & White) said: "We are at a historic moment when it comes to relations between the State of Israel and Diaspora Jewry. Via this plan, we are moving toward a global Jewish strategy. I thank Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, and the Cabinet Ministers for approving the historic decision. The government has agreed to invest in the matter, and the Israeli government today declared that we are not just seven million Jews living in Israel - rather, we are one family of fifteen million Jews worldwide. The government's decision today is to accept responsibility for the Jewish people."