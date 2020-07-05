Tel Aviv resident suspected of threatening Supreme Court employee

Police are investigating an incident involving threats to the life of a Supreme Court employee. The suspect was located and arrested by police.

Following a complaint received by police over threats on the life of a Jerusalem Supreme Court employee via text messages to her private email, police opened an investigation into the suspect's whereabouts and last weekend arrested him.

The police investigation found that the suspect, 27, from Tel Aviv, who was dissatisfied with the employee's handling of his case in court, sent her text messages threatening her life.