11:58 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 13, 5780 , 05/07/20 Tamuz 13, 5780 , 05/07/20 Cyprus decides to demote Israel to 'C Rating' In light of the rise in morbidity in the country, Cyprus has decided to demote Israel to C Rating - Israeli citizens will not be able to enter the country from tomorrow, even if their coronavirus test returns negative 72 hours before the flight. ► ◄ Last Briefs