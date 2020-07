11:38 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 13, 5780 , 05/07/20 Tamuz 13, 5780 , 05/07/20 Young man injured in brawl on Yaakov Dori Street in Haifa A 23-year-old male was injured in a brawl on Yaakov Dori Street in Haifa. MDA paramedics evacuated him to Rambam Hospital in moderate condition with limb injury. ► ◄ Last Briefs