09:38 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 13, 5780 , 05/07/20 Tamuz 13, 5780 , 05/07/20 Gambling house unveiled in Yarka Police unveiled a gambling house with 10 computerized slot machines in the village over the weekend, and detained the business owner and venue operator, Maalot and Sakhnin residents, on suspicion of gambling. ► ◄ Last Briefs