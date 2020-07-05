Two-year-old boy and father about 30 hit by vehicle in Betar Illit

A child of about two years old was moderately injured and his father lightly injured in an accident in Betar Illit.

United Hatzalah medic Yishai Habib Dadon said: "When we arrived, we came across a father and his son who were hit by a vehicle. We provided first aid to a child about two years who was moderately injured and to his father about 30 who was lightly injured. They were then evacuated to the hospital in Jerusalem."