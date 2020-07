Jerusalem is one of the major outbreak centers of coronavirus, with over 550 cases having been diagnosed in the capital in the past week.

The majority of the cases have been diagnosed in the haredi neighborhoods of the city: Ramot, Kiryat Sanz, Kiryat Belz, Geula, Neve Ya'akov, Mea Shearim, Har Nof, Mekor Baruch and Sanhedria.