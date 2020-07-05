Minister Ohana to be in isolation until next Sunday

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana will be in isolation until next Sunday after meeting with the commander of the Border Police who was diagnosed with coronavirus.

"According to the Ministry of Health's instructions, only exposure to a verified patient at a distance of less than two meters for a period of more than 15 minutes requires isolation. Minister Ohana met with the Border Police Commander twice in the past two weeks, none of which met the above description," Ohana’s office said.