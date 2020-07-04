|
23:45
Reported
Tamuz 12, 5780 , 04/07/20
Chicago mayor calls for remote citizenship oath taking ceremonies
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot said new immigrants to the US should be allowed to participate in remote oath-taking ceremonies due to the spread of the caronavirus crisis in the country.
"Joining NYC Mayor [de Blasio], Mayor of LA, and other mayors to call on the US Citizens Immigration Service to hold remote oath ceremonies so citizenship is accessible for New Americans during the COVID-19 crisis," she tweeted.
