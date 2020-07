23:36 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5780 , 04/07/20 Tamuz 12, 5780 , 04/07/20 Clashes between police and Meah She'arim residents Clashes were reported between police officers and residents of the Meah She'arim neighborhood in Jerusalem after officers issued fines to individuals for failure to wear protective face coverings. ► ◄ Last Briefs