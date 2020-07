23:28 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5780 , 04/07/20 Tamuz 12, 5780 , 04/07/20 Netanyahu wishes Americans happy 4th of July PM Netanyahu wished America a happy Independence Day as the country celebrated the 4th of July holiday. "Happy Independence Day, America! The state of Israel sends our heartfelt appreciation to President Trump and the people of the U.S. as you celebrate the shared values of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Thanks for being such a close friend and ally!" he tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs