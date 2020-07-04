Florida reports record number of CV-19 infections

ABC 7 News - WJLA tweeted that "Florida added 11, 458 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, according to the Florida Department of Health. The state now has a total of 190,052 cases of COVID-19. Florida also added 119 deaths to increase to 3,803 total."

According to reports, the previous daily high was reached last Thursday.

The total number of reported virus cases in the US reached 2.86 million today with over 865,000 recovered and approximately 132,000 virus-related deaths.