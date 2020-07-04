Minister Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) on Friday dismissed the notion that there are some Israelis who are starved for food due to being laid off following the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview on the Ofira & Berkovic show on Channel 12, Hanegbi said, "The notion that people have nothing to eat is nonsense. There are a million unemployed people who, until today, have been paid unemployment, and now we have to get them back to work. There are businesses that have been harmed and are in dire straits but saying that they have nothing to eat is populism."

