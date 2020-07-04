EU authorizes use of remdesivir to treat coronavirus

The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, on Friday authorized the use of anti-viral drug remdesivir to treat the new coronavirus, AFP reported.

"Today's authorization of a first medicine to treat COVID-19 is an important step forward in the fight against this virus," EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a statement.

