01:16
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 12, 5780 , 04/07/20
EU authorizes use of remdesivir to treat coronavirus
The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, on Friday authorized the use of anti-viral drug remdesivir to treat the new coronavirus, AFP reported.
"Today's authorization of a first medicine to treat COVID-19 is an important step forward in the fight against this virus," EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a statement.
