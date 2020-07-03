Iran says it determined cause of 'accident' at Natanz

Iran's top security body said on Friday it had determined the cause of an "accident" at the Natanz nuclear site but declined to release details, AFP reported.

"Investigations by relevant bodies have accurately determined the cause of the accident at... Natanz nuclear complex," said a spokesman for Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)