Coronavirus case detected in the Knesset

Yosef Grif, the Knesset sergeant-at-arms, announced on Friday that a coronavirus case had been discovered in the Knesset.

The case is of an intern working with the legal adviser of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

