Coronavirus: 77 in serious condition, 27 on respirators

The Ministry of Health updated on Friday evening that 566 cases of coronavirus had been diagnosed in Israel since midnight, increasing the number of active patients to 10,060.

Since midnight, two more people have died in Israel from the virus, bringing the total to 326. The number of patients in serious condition increased by 12 to 77, of which 27 are on respirators.

