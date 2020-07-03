Ellen Fischer, beloved wife of YI Rabbi Prof. Dov Fischer, passes away

Arutz Sheva extends its sincere condolences to Rabbi Professor Dov Fischer and family on the loss of his dear wife Ellen on Thursday night after a courageous battle with cancer.

Through the years during which we and our readers have been privileged to be enriched by Rabbi Fischer's principled, erudite and talented writing, we at Arutz Sheva feel that we also have gotten to know his family, and join them and the Young Israel of Orange County congregation in sorrow at the loss of his beloved and dedicated Rebbetzin.

May her memory be blessed.