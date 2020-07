16:20 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5780 , 03/07/20 Tamuz 11, 5780 , 03/07/20 Photos: Pre-Shabbat protest against Netanyahu near his residence Pre-Shabbat protest against Netanyahu near his residence Yehonatan Weltzer / TPS The "Black Sabbath" protest in Jerusalem Yehonatan Weltzer / TPS ► ◄ Last Briefs