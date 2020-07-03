16:11
  03/07/20

University of Washington: 100 students test positive for coronavirus

CBS affiliate KIRO-TV reports that more than 100 students living in fraternity houses near the University of Washington campus have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the report, hundreds of results are still pending.

The Interfraternity Council, a student-led governing board for UW fraternities, said that at least 105 residents living in 15 fraternity houses have self-reported that they tested positive.

