16:11
Tamuz 11, 5780 , 03/07/20
University of Washington: 100 students test positive for coronavirus
CBS affiliate KIRO-TV reports that more than 100 students living in fraternity houses near the University of Washington campus have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the report, hundreds of results are still pending.
The Interfraternity Council, a student-led governing board for UW fraternities, said that at least 105 residents living in 15 fraternity houses have self-reported that they tested positive.
