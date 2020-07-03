NY Mayor de Blasio's 'bullheaded' style blamed for staff resignations

Several senior staffers at New York's City Hall are stepping down, the NY Post reports, even though they do not have other jobs to go to.

Press Secretary Freddi Goldstein and Communications Director Wiley Norvell, both announced that they will be leaving.

A City Hall source told the NY Post that in his opinion, more people would leave too, if not for the difficult jobs situation, and blamed Mayor Bill de Blasio for the upheavals.

“In a situation like right now with COVID, with the George Floyd protests, his style has to be especially grating [to staffers],” the source said, adding that he thought de Blasio was “especially bullheaded,” and “convinced of his own best way to handle things.”

The NY Post reported a few months ago already on unrest among de Blasio's staffers who felt that the mayor was micromanaging the city’s coronavirus response and ignoring the advice of health experts who worked for him.

“People feel like they can’t do their jobs and can’t voice their opinions, even internally,” said a City Hall insider.

“He often perceives internal disagreements as potentially undermining or coming from people incapable of seeing the bigger picture.”

“It’s left people frustrated and exhausted,” the insider said.