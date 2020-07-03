UK to relax travel restrictions from over 50 countries - but not US

The United States will be placed on a “red list” of high-risk countries that people in England are advised not to visit for non-essential reasons, the UK government has announced.

The Guardian reports that while travel restrictions will be relaxed in England for more than 50 countries including nearly all EU countries, British territories such as Bermuda and Gibraltar, and Australia and New Zealand, Greece and United States are exceptions.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps noted that, “The US, from a very early stage, banned flights from the UK and from Europe so there isn’t a reciprocal arrangement in place in any case there. They have got very high numbers of infections, which is why they are not on the list today.”