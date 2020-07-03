14:35 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5780 , 03/07/20 Tamuz 11, 5780 , 03/07/20 Arab youth injured in Yanuh-Jat, hospitalized A youth aged around 15 has sustained moderate-to-severe injuries in Yanuh-Jat. Juahd Banah, a volunteer with United Hatzalah, related: "When I reached the scene of the incident, I saw a youth with wounds to his head and upper body. I provided him with first aid and then he was transported via mobile intensive care unit to hospital in Nahariya, where his condition was defined as moderate-to-severe." ► ◄ Last Briefs