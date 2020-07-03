Hebrew U researchers: No. of seriously ill virus patients soon to rise

Researchers at Hebrew University are warning that immediate steps must be taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

An analysis that was conducted by a team of researchers indicates that the delay we are currently seeing between the rise in the number of infections and the rise in the number of those seriously ill is due to to the isolation of infected people from the vulnerable, which more-or-less ceased in the middle of June.

As such, the researchers predict that the current rise in the number of hospital admissions for people needing respiratory support will soon gather steam, and another 100 people could die in the coming few weeks.