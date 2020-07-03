|
14:05
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 11, 5780 , 03/07/20
Man & woman injured after their motorcycle skidded on Road 20
A man and woman who were riding on a motorcycle have sustained moderate-to-serious injuries when they crashed on Road 20 near the Wolfson interchange.
Shmuel Meshulam, a volunteer with United Hatzalah, related: "According to passers-by, the motorcycle skidded and the two were injured. We treated them at the scene and then transported them to hospital with multiple and systemic injuries."
Last Briefs